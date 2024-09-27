In pictures: the 18 Chesterfield buildings with top listed heritage status from Historic England

The modern borough is home to 18 structures and monuments protected by Historic England’s highest heritage designations – grade I and grade II* listed – including Norman churches, industrial powerhouses and Georgian homes.
Grade I buildings are classed as being of exceptional special interest, while grade II* buildings are described as particularly important buildings of more than special interest.
This whistlestop picture tour through the architectural centuries might cast a new light on sights you pass every day, and illustrates the vital work of volunteers, civic conservationists and others who have ensured we still have wonders to cherish.
1. St Mary And All Saints' Church, St Mary's Gate
Chesterfield's most famous building is also its only one with grade I listed status. The oldest major parts of the building date from the late 13th century. Photo: Derbyshire Times
2. Revolution House, Old Whittington
Thought to date from the 17th century. The building was known as the Old Cock and Pynot Inn when it hosted a pivotal secret meeting in 1688 between nobles plotting to overthrow King James II in what became known as the Glorious Revolution. Photo: Chris Lawton
3. 9 Beetwell Street
The grade II* listed building is ranked one notch above the Spread Eagle next door. It was recorded in 1479 as a gift from John Williamson to the parish church, though the building and its notable carriageway arch and courtyard are dated around a century later. Photo: Google
4. 42 St Mary's Gate
Dating back to the mid 18th century, and once home to the Scarsdale Brewery Company, this five-bay three-storeyed brick house is listed for its architectural importance. Photo: Google
