By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 8th Apr 2025, 16:56 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 16:59 BST
Visitors are urged to avoid Beeley Moor in the Peak District as residents are asked to keep windows and doors shut.

Fire crews are currently in tackling a moorland fire in the area of Beeley Moor in the Peak District

This comes after Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service received a number of reports of a ‘smoke plume’ earlier today (Tuesday, April 8).

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters from Chesterfield, Matlock and Bolsover, supported by a Unimog, are in attendance.

“We are receiving a high number of calls regarding a smoke plume which can be seen in the area.

“Please avoid the area. Residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed if affected by the smoke.”

This comes just a day after National Trust issued an urgent plea following a fire which devastated Howden Moor in the Peak District last month.

The blazes caused major damage to two square kilometres of the moorland – including vegetation, trees and fencing, impacting local wildlife.

While the cause of the most recent Howden Moor fire is not yet known, many fires of this nature are caused by people, either accidentally or deliberately, and therefore they can be prevented, National Trust explained.

