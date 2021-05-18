Council issues update on 'massive' Chesterfield regeneration project

Bosses say they hope work can begin on the old Staveley Works, a brownfield site which has been left undeveloped, by 2025.

However, they say it will be dependent on the delivery the Chesterfield Staveley Regeneration Route road, which is set to get final approval in the summer.

Chesterfield Borough Council has issued an update on what is happening at the old Staveley Works site.

The council describes Staveley Works as ‘a massive site’ but with ‘a large number of issues around it’.

There are currently two live planning applications for around 1,200 homes and there are also plans for a HS2 maintenance depot on this site.

However, development is being delayed by flood risk, where Works Road cross the River Rother; the clean-up of the former settlement lagoon west of Works Road, which has just been completed; a long wait for further details about HS2 phase 2B; investigations into ground conditions and coal mining legacy on and under the site, and unresolved land ownership issues.

A council spokesperson said: “The other major complication for this site is access.

“The only current access to this site is Works Road in the centre, and Hall Lane at the far east end.

"This could not support 1200 new homes and the associated traffic (in both construction and long term) as it is now.

"It depends on delivering the Chesterfield Staveley Regeneration Route.

"We’ve worked with the county council on this one who would need to deliver it as the highways authority.

"After an initial bid to the government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund was rejected, funding has been approved through Midlands Connect to develop the detailed design and we are anticipating final approval in summer of this year.

"In the Local Plan we set out that we expect this site to have the first new homes delivered in 2030 – but if the current road bid is approved works on this site could begin as soon as 2025 with homes delivered shortly after.”

The council is also waiting for the Government to publish the Hybrid Bill that will enable HS2 phase 2B to go ahead, and will set the final size and form of the high speed train depot, including land needed during the construction phase.