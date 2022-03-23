Bridge connecting Derbyshire town to close for flood repair works

Matlock Bridge will be closed to all traffic from 7am-7pm on Thursday, March 24, to enable preparations for essential flood prevention work to be carried out.

The first stage of work to protect the Environment Agency’s flood wall, which sits next to the damaged wall, is set to involve the removal of trees nearest to Matlock Bridge to create a safe working area for contractors to carry out essential work next month.

Matlock Bridge is to close for flood repair works tomorrow.

The essential repair work planned for early April will reinstate the flood protection to Matlock which reduces flood risk for around 50 homes and businesses.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We only fell trees where there is no other option. In this case we need to remove trees from the area near to Matlock Bridge to allow our contractors to carry out vital work to repair the flood defences.

"These flood defences reduce flood risk for around 50 homes and businesses in Matlock.

“The felled trees will be used to create additional habitat for wildlife.

"In addition, for every tree felled, we will be donating a minimum of 5 more so we can support Derbyshire County Council’s million trees project and help Derbyshire become more resilient to the impacts of climate change.”

While the tree felling takes place, a crane will be situated on Matlock Bridge to allow safe access for tree surgeons to carry out work, and pedestrians are advised to use the footbridge in Hall Leys Park for alternative access across the River Derwent.