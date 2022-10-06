15 of Chesterfield’s most polluted primary schools – and those with ‘significant’ levels of dangerous pollutants
These are the Chesterfield primary schools with the most air pollution – with a number recording ‘significant’ levels of three dangerous pollutants.
There are a number of schools across Chesterfield where children are exposed to levels of pollutants that exceed World Health Organisation limits, according to the latest figures from AddressPollution.Org.
This data measures the level of three different pollutants at each address. The first is PM10, or inhalable particulates, which can cause wheezing, bronchitis and reduce lung development. It also records the level of PM2.5 – fine particulates which are smaller in size and can cause asthma, respiratory inflammation and promote cancers.
The website additionally provides figures for the amount of NO2, or Nitrogen Dioxide, in the air. Long term exposure to even low levels of this toxic gas increases mortality rates and contributes to the development of asthma, and other respiratory issues.
This list reveals the 15 most polluted schools in the Chesterfield area – and the levels of pollution at each site.