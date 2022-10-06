1. Christ Church C of E Primary School, Tapton View Road, Chesterfield

Christ Church had a score of 54 - where 100 is amongst the most polluted addresses in the UK - indicating significant air pollution. At this site, the annual average of the pollutant PM2.5 is 9.74mcg/m3, and the WHO limit is 5mcg/m3. The reading for PM10 at this address is 15.77mcg/m3 - over the 15mcg/m3 limit. The reading for N02 at this address is 21.72mcg/m3 - more than double the limit of 10mcg/m3.

Photo: Google