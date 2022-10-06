News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Several schools in the town have ‘significant’ levels of air pollution.

15 of Chesterfield’s most polluted primary schools – and those with ‘significant’ levels of dangerous pollutants

These are the Chesterfield primary schools with the most air pollution – with a number recording ‘significant’ levels of three dangerous pollutants.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 10:43 am

There are a number of schools across Chesterfield where children are exposed to levels of pollutants that exceed World Health Organisation limits, according to the latest figures from AddressPollution.Org.

This data measures the level of three different pollutants at each address. The first is PM10, or inhalable particulates, which can cause wheezing, bronchitis and reduce lung development. It also records the level of PM2.5 – fine particulates which are smaller in size and can cause asthma, respiratory inflammation and promote cancers.

The website additionally provides figures for the amount of NO2, or Nitrogen Dioxide, in the air. Long term exposure to even low levels of this toxic gas increases mortality rates and contributes to the development of asthma, and other respiratory issues.

READ THIS: Councillor appeals for Chesterfield Royal Hospital to suspend controversial new parking charges

This list reveals the 15 most polluted schools in the Chesterfield area – and the levels of pollution at each site.

1. Christ Church C of E Primary School, Tapton View Road, Chesterfield

Christ Church had a score of 54 - where 100 is amongst the most polluted addresses in the UK - indicating significant air pollution. At this site, the annual average of the pollutant PM2.5 is 9.74mcg/m3, and the WHO limit is 5mcg/m3. The reading for PM10 at this address is 15.77mcg/m3 - over the 15mcg/m3 limit. The reading for N02 at this address is 21.72mcg/m3 - more than double the limit of 10mcg/m3.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Cavendish Junior School, Edmund Street, Whittington Moor

Cavendish had an overall pollution score of 43 - indicating significant air pollution. At this address, the annual average of the pollutant PM2.5 is 9.69mcg/m3. The WHO limit is 5mcg/m3. The reading for PM10 at this address is 15.70mcg/m3 - over the limit of 15mcg/m3. The reading for N02 at this address is 17.24mcg/m3, and the limit is 10mcg/m3.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Abercrombie Primary School, Higher Albert Street, Chesterfield

Abercrombie had an overall score of 40 - indicating significant air pollution. At this address, the annual average of the pollutant PM2.5 is 9.67mcg/m3 - nearly double the WHO limit of 5mcg/m3. The reading for PM10 at this address is 15.56mcg/m3 - just exceeding the limit of 15mcg/m3. The reading for N02 at this address is 16.12mcg/m3 - and the limit is 10mcg/m3.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Cross Street, Chesterfield

St Mary’s had an overall pollution score of 40 - indicating significant air pollution. The annual average of the pollutant PM2.5 at the site is 9.60mcg/m3 - over the WHO limit of 5mcg/m3. The reading for PM10 at this address is 15.52mcg/m3 - over the limit of 15mcg/m3. The reading for N02 at this address is 16.49mcg/m3 - again above the 10mcg/m3 limit.

Photo: Derbyshire Times

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldWorld Health OrganisationChesterfield Royal Hospital
Next Page
Page 1 of 4