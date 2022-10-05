Councillor appeals for Chesterfield Royal Hospital to suspend controversial new parking charges

Paul Mann, Chesterfield borough councillor for Hollingwood and Inkersall said the new prices were ‘exceptionally high’ compared to other hospitals.

The fees have been reintroduced and increased after two years of free parking during the pandemic. The hospital has also announced that staff will have to pay for their parking spaces from Monday, October 31.

Councillor Mann said: “The new prices are exceptionally high when compared to other hospitals, for example Sheffield Northern General which is situated in a city. Paying for an hour at the Royal Hospital you pay £3.20 on the new charges , compared to the Northern General who charge £2.60 for up four hours which is 60p less for three more hours – explain to me how this is exactly fair?

“The Northern General is situated within a city and by common knowledge when anything is within a city it usually brings higher prices with it, so how come a town less populated and with less demand is it more expensive?”

He added: “The timing in which these new charges have been introduced are both insensitive and inappropriate. In case you weren’t aware, there is a cost of living crisis which will see someone over the winter have to choose between heating their homes and putting food on their tables. You’ll expect to see these people in hospital over the winter for issues such a pneumonia and starvation/dehydration – then you want them to pay an extortionate parking fee.

“I accept there has to be a level of parking charge, of course there is, but when you are charging higher than the local authority does within the town centre and in an area predominantly with a high level of working class, it's incredibly disrespectful.”

Parking charges are now £3.20 for 30 minutes to one hour. For one to two hours the price is £4.20, two to four hours is £5.50, four to six hours is £6.80 and six to 24 hours is £8.90. A 14-visit pass can also be chosen upon payment for £27.80.

Staff will have to pay for parking as well, but at a lower charge.

Cllr Mann said: “I think it is wrong for your members of staff whom haven’t had a decent pay rise for a good amount of time are expected to also pay for these new parking charges. On top of that, your trainee students that will be your future NHS that you are crying out for also have to pay these charges.”