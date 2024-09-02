Police confirm individual pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by train near Derbyshire station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have confirmed that a person has died after being struck by a train in Derbyshire.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called to the line near Belper Railway Station at 6.17pm yesterday (Sunday, September 1) – after receiving reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A BTP spokesperson said: “Paramedics also attended, however, a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”