Police confirm individual pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by train near Derbyshire station
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have confirmed that a person has died after being struck by a train in Derbyshire.
British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called to the line near Belper Railway Station at 6.17pm yesterday (Sunday, September 1) – after receiving reports of a casualty on the tracks.
A BTP spokesperson said: “Paramedics also attended, however, a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
READ THIS: Derbyshire drug dealer who used children as cocaine mules rams police car in desperate bid to escape
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.