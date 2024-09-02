Police confirm individual pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by train near Derbyshire station

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 12:50 BST
Police have confirmed that a person has died after being struck by a train in Derbyshire.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called to the line near Belper Railway Station at 6.17pm yesterday (Sunday, September 1) – after receiving reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A BTP spokesperson said: “Paramedics also attended, however, a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

