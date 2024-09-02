WATCH: Derbyshire drug dealer who used children as cocaine mules rams police car in desperate bid to escape

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dramatic footage shows north Derbyshire drug dealer, who used children as cocaine mules, ram police car in desperate bid to escape officers

Two drug dealers who used vulnerable children as cocaine mules have been jailed for more than 11 years. Nathaniel Brown, 35, led the gang which sold drugs across Chesterfield and the Derbyshire Dales between May 2023 and February 2024.

Brown’s right-hand man Joshua Newbould carried out the day-to-day dealings. The pair used children to deliver the drugs to users leaving them under door mats, on car tyres and even posting them through letterboxes.

Footage showed police stop a Mercedes Brown and Newbould were driving in Renishaw, in June last year.

Banned driver Newbould rammed the police car while Brown ran off but he was chased by officers who found him nearby. Several mobile phones and a lock knife were found in the car and seized.

Newbould and Brown were arrested but later released on bail.

Months later in October 2023, officers followed an Audi through Chesterfield that was mounting pavements and driving at oncoming traffic.

The car was found shortly afterwards at a business centre in Barrow Hill, with Newbould and Brown seen by witnesses taking items from the boot.

Officers were told the pair were arguing before throwing a bag into nearby bushes. A bag was recovered that was found to contain 15 bags of cocaine, cash, and a mobile phone.

One of the phones was found to be a drug dealers line phone.

Two dealer lists were also found showing individual deals and sums of cash up to £200 while the second list represented ounces of drugs and thousands of pounds.

Their operation covered most of Chesterfield and even went into the Derbyshire Dales. Specialist officers from the Organised Crime Group team launched an investigation and cops raided their homes in February this year.

Cash, drugs and weapons were found and they were arrested and charged with a string of crimes including conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Newbould was also charged with driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, and possession of a bladed article.

They initially denied the offences but pleaded guilty on the first day of their trial at Derby Crown Court.

Newbould, of Eckington, was jailed for five years and four months while Brown, of Sheffield, was jailed for six years and three months.