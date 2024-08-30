Drug dealers who used vulnerable children to sell cocaine across Chesterfield and the Derbyshire Dales jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two drug dealers who used vulnerable children to sell cocaine across the North of Derbyshire have been jailed for more than 11 years.

Nathaniel Brown headed up the drugs gang – which sold thousands of pounds of drugs across Chesterfield and the Derbyshire Dales between May 2023 and February 2024. Brown’s right-hand man Joshua Newbould carried out the day-to-day dealings.

The children would deliver the drugs to users leaving them under door mats, on car tyres and even posting them through letterboxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In June 2023 officers stopped a Mercedes the pair were using in Renishaw. Newbould, who was disqualified from driving at the time, rammed the police car in a bid to evade capture while Brown ran off but he was chased by officers who found him nearby.

Two drug dealers who used vulnerable children to sell cocaine across the North of Derbyshire have been jailed for more than 11 years.

Several mobile phones and a lock knife were found in the car and seized, and Newbould and Brown were both arrested and later released on bail to allow investigations to take place.

In October 2023, while the pair were still on bail, officers followed an Audi that was driving dangerously through Chesterfield, mounting pavements and driving at oncoming traffic.

The car was found shortly afterwards at a business centre in Barrow Hill, with Newbould and Brown seen by witnesses taking items from the boot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were told the pair were arguing before throwing a bag into nearby bushes, and a bag was recovered that was found to contain 15 bags of cocaine, cash, and a mobile phone.

One of the phones was found to be a drug dealers line phone. Two dealer lists were also found – one showing individual deals and small sums of cash up to £200 while the second list represented ounces of drugs and thousands of pounds. Their operation covered most of Chesterfield and even went into the Derbyshire Dales.

Specialist officers from the Organised Crime Group team became of aware of their criminality and began investigating the pair.

Warrants were carried out at the home addresses of Newbould and Brown in February 2024 when cash, drugs and weapons were found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair were subsequently charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and acquire, use, or have possession of criminal property. Newbould was also charged with driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, and possession of a bladed article.

They initially denied the offences but entered guilty pleas on the first day of their trial at Derby Crown Court on 12 August.

Newbould, 24, of Lime Road, Eckington, was jailed for five years and four months. Brown, 35, of Rainbow Place, Sheffield, was jailed for six years and three months.

In sentencing the pair, Judge Jonathan Bennett commented that the operation had been a nine month conspiracy involving two men who were stopped six times but continued to ‘act as if nothing happened’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Craig Chidlow, who led the investigation, said: “These two men have shown absolutely no regard whatsoever for the law throughout this investigation, continuing to deal drugs even while on bail as officers worked to build the strongest possible case against them.

“The fact they recruited children to their operation shows the lengths they were willing to go to carry out their dealing.

“Both Newbould and Brown showed signs of unexplained wealth in the form of high value clothing, jewellery and bundles of cash.

“We’re now be looking to pursue a Proceeds of Crime Act case to seize the assets and items they have purchased using this drugs money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to thank all the officers involved in this case for helping to take these two dangerous individuals off the streets. This has been a long-running investigation involving many teams and I am grateful to all those involved.”