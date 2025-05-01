Police appeal to trace missing Chesterfield woman amid concerns for her welfare

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 14:05 BST
Police have called on the public to aid their efforts to trace a missing woman – who was last seen leaving her Chesterfield home earlier this week.

Derbyshire Police are concerned for the welfare of missing woman Leanne. The 48-year-old was last seen leaving her home in Chesterfield at 7.10pm on Tuesday, April 29.

A force spokesperson said: “Leanne has links to Rotherham, and she is known to use a frame to walk safely.

“We want to hear from anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be now.”

Any sightings should be reported to Derbyshire Police.

If you have any information that might help, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 559 of April 30:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

