Police appeal to trace missing Chesterfield woman amid concerns for her welfare
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Derbyshire Police are concerned for the welfare of missing woman Leanne. The 48-year-old was last seen leaving her home in Chesterfield at 7.10pm on Tuesday, April 29.
A force spokesperson said: “Leanne has links to Rotherham, and she is known to use a frame to walk safely.
“We want to hear from anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be now.”
If you have any information that might help, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 559 of April 30:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.