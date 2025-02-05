Peak District walker stretchered to safety by mountain rescue team – after suffering injury on Kinder Scout

An injured walker was brought to safety in the Peak District – with mountain rescue volunteers being deployed to Kinder Scout.

Shortly before 3.23pm on Sunday, February 2, the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team (BMRT) were called to reports of an injured walker on Kinder Scout.

A team spokesperson said: “The team were called out to two walkers who were enjoying a hike around Kinder Scout, when one of the party slipped on muddy ground – injuring their leg.

“Upon arrival at the casualty’s location, the casualty was assessed by team members and provided with pain relief before the leg was splinted.

The injured walker was brought to safety and transported to hospital. Credit: BMRT

“The casualty was then assisted onto the mountain rescue stretcher and wrapped in a warm casualty bag and vacuum mattress before being stretchered to Edale.

“The team was met by an East Midlands Ambulance once in Edale, where the casualty was transferred to the vehicle for the onward journey to hospital. We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”

The BMRT is staffed by volunteers, and you can donate to support their work here.