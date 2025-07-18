Firefighters issue warning over potentially fatal consequences of entering Derbyshire rivers

Firefighters are issuing a warning over the potentially fatal consequences of entering Derbyshire rivers to swim or carry out other recreational activities such as paddle boarding.

The warning comes after two people with paddle boards were seen entering the River Derwent at the Weir above Darley Abbey on Monday 7 July. With strong currents on the surface and under the weir, the two paddle boarders could easily have got into difficulty if the river levels had been any higher.

Speaking following the sighting, Group Manager David Diggins from Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “We know paddle boarding is becoming increasingly popular as a recreational activity, but we need people to be aware and be respectful of the dangers associated with open water and take notice of our pleas to keep safe and keep out!

“Whether someone is entering the river at a weir, or near to a weir, it is extremely dangerous. Strong currents can soon drag even the strongest swimmer under the water, trapping them in a vortex of water making it impossible to get out and back to the surface. On this occasion thankfully river levels were not as high and the paddle boarders were ok, but this could easily have been a very different story.”

On the 1 July 2018 Derbyshire’s Firefighters were called to the River Derwent behind Raynesway in Derby, known locally as Pebble Beach. Tragically a 25-year-old man lost his life after he tried to jump from the weir, slipping and falling into the water and becoming trapped in the vortex of water at the base of the weir. Firefighters and specialist swift water rescue teams worked to locate the man as quickly as possible, handing him into the care of paramedics, but sadly he passed away at the scene.

Group Manager Diggins went on to say: “This is just one incident that underlines the devastating consequences and dangers of our rivers and weirs. We know with the recent high temperatures people have been looking for ways to cool down and people are finding new hobbies and ways of enjoying the great outdoors, but there is no getting away from the fact that open water is dangerous and it brings an increased risk of serious injury or worse.”

“Our message is simple: If you want to enjoy a hobby such as paddle boarding, join a club where you can paddle board in a safe environment. And if you are tempted to cool down in our rivers – keep out and keep away from weirs.”

Float to live : Tragically emergency services attend too many incidents where people have lost their lives in water; figures from the National Water Safety Forum show 193 people accidentally died in water related incidents in 2024.

Knowing what to do if you find yourself in difficulty can save your life. ‘Float to Live’ is a way of calming the panic you feel when you do get into difficulty which can lead to drowning! Calming your breathing, laying on your back in a star like shape with your arms and legs out and floating. You can then wait for your breathing and heart rate to return to normal before shouting for help. You can view a RNLI video on how to float to live here. https://youtu.be/BrseCksaLpo

School holidays: As we approach the school holidays, Derbyshire firefighters are calling on parents, guardians and carers to speak to children and young people about the dangers of entering open water and ensuring they do not get caught up in peer pressure to enter rivers, lakes and reservoirs.