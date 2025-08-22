“Challenging” evacuation sees walker brought to safety after suffering “nasty injury” during Peak District hike

By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 15:01 BST
A walker was brought to safety by a mountain rescue team following a “challenging” evacuation – after sustaining a “nasty injury” during a fall in the Peak District.

The Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called on Wednesday, August 20 to reports of a fallen walker at the upper section of Golden Clough, Kinder Scout.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “The walker had been ascending the clough with other family members when they fell down a hole cut by the stream, causing a nasty lower leg injury. “As is normal with midweek jobs, we called for assistance from Buxton Mountain Rescue Team and deployed from Edale village.

“Team members found the casualty party about three quarters of the way up the clough and provided strong analgesia before reducing the injury and packaging the walker into a stretcher.

The walker was brought to safety. Credit: Edale MRTplaceholder image
The walker was brought to safety. Credit: Edale MRT

“This was then followed by quite a strenuous and at times, challenging evacuation back up and out of the clough towards the nab path and then back down to the village to the waiting ambulance. We wish the casualty well.”

EMRT is a voluntary organisation that relies on donations from members of the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.

