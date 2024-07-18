Elderly woman hospitalised after suffering head injury during walk in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital after sustaining a head injury while hiking in Derbyshire.

Shortly after 11.00am on Wednesday, July 17, the Derby Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT) were called out to reports of a fallen walker near Dethick.

A DMRT spokesperson said: “A group had been out walking when one of them, a lady in her 70s, had fallen from a stile – injuring her left wrist and sustaining a head injury.

“Her wrist was splinted and head bandaged by the team. To add to the excitement, a large herd of cows with calves were in one of the fields, and they were extremely interested in our vehicle and team members.

The walker was taken to hospital for treatment. Credit: Derby MRT

“The lady was carried to the road by team stretcher, handed over to the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service and taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

You can donate to support DMRT here.