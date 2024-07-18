Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tomas Vensbergas, 39, of Corporation Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for four months, handed £60 costs.

Christopher Blair, 35, of Hucklow Avenue, North Wingfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £120 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Mason, 34, of Hyndley Road, Bolsover: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Durand Moore, 42, of Elm Street, Hollingwood: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £138 fine, £55 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Wayne Myers, 45, of Limestone Avenue, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving unlicensed. Handed three penalty points, £200 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Nomsa Nhidza, 46, of Opal Street, Hasland: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 40 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £233 fine, £93 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Blair, 35, of Hucklow Avenue, North Wingfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £120 costs.

Kyle Ingram, 25, of Wright Avenue, Ripley: Guilty of driving with a non-compliant registration mark. Handed £74 fine, £29 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Joanne Crowley, 51, of Barley Way, Matlock: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £333 fine, £133 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Shannon Eyre, 36, of Magpie Way, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £50 fine and £60 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Troy Keeling, 30, of Bacons Lane, Birdholme: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made for an offence of causing unnecessary suffering to four dogs by malnourishment and failure to maintain hygiene standards. Handed 18 weeks jail suspended for 12 months with £100 hours unpaid work and £60 fine.

Jack Vickrage, 26, of Hill Street, Ripley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £480 fine and £60 costs.

Che Anderson, 26, of High Street, Old Whittington: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Lee Bowley, 40, of Derby Road, Birdholme: Guilty of driving uninsured with no MOT. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andre Compton, of Out Lane, Stainsby Common, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed 12-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Raymond Long, 59, of Chesterfield Road, Matlock: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 62 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Michael Lowe, 36, of Racecourse Road, Newbold: Guilty of driving without due care and attention and driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 60 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Rikki Pashley, 28, of Porter Street, Staveley: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed 12-month driving ban, £180 fine, £96 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cristinel-Ionut Ciorei, 31, of Newlands Road, Riddings, Alfreton: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Handed 12-month driving ban, £240 fine, £96 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Tyler Sisson, 18, of Heath Road, Ripley: Guilty of riding a motorcycle with no insurance while unlicensed with no fixed registration mark while not wearing a helmet. Case adjourned.

Stephen Smith, 51, of Fabric View, North Wingfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £103 fine, £41 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

David Sykes, 45, of Harvest Way, Holme Hall: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 80 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £226 fine, £90 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Sherwood, 31, of Nottingham Road, Belper: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £166 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Kyle Swadling, 28, of Chestnut Avenue, Belper: Guilty of riding a motorcycle with no insurance while unlicensed. Handed six penalty points, £880 fine, £352 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Mark Swift, 62, of Peasehill Road, Ripley: Guilty of riding a scooter in a restricted zone in Ripley town centre. Handed six penalty points, £220 fine,£88 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Larissa Thornhill, 35, of Field Street, Codnor: Guilty of driving while using a handheld mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £16 fine, £8 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan Smithers, 21, of Gladstone Street, Heanor: Guilty of riding a pit bike with no vehicle registration mark while unlicensed and uninsured. Handed nine penalty points, £674 fine, £305 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Adam Pearson, 41, of Warmwells Lane, Ripley: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £100 fine and £272 costs.

Homairam Khan, 19, of Porter Road, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a handheld mobile phone and uninsured. Handed 14-day driving ban, £66 fine, £26 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Adam Miley, 35, of Excelsior Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Adam Pearson, 41, of Warmwells Lane, Ripley: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £100 fine and £272 costs.