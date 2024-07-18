Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Belper, Ripley, Heanor and Derby
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Tomas Vensbergas, 39, of Corporation Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for four months, handed £60 costs.
Christopher Blair, 35, of Hucklow Avenue, North Wingfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £120 costs.
Aaron Mason, 34, of Hyndley Road, Bolsover: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Durand Moore, 42, of Elm Street, Hollingwood: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £138 fine, £55 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Wayne Myers, 45, of Limestone Avenue, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving unlicensed. Handed three penalty points, £200 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Nomsa Nhidza, 46, of Opal Street, Hasland: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 40 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £233 fine, £93 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Christopher Blair, 35, of Hucklow Avenue, North Wingfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £120 costs.
Kyle Ingram, 25, of Wright Avenue, Ripley: Guilty of driving with a non-compliant registration mark. Handed £74 fine, £29 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Joanne Crowley, 51, of Barley Way, Matlock: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £333 fine, £133 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Shannon Eyre, 36, of Magpie Way, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £50 fine and £60 costs.
Troy Keeling, 30, of Bacons Lane, Birdholme: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made for an offence of causing unnecessary suffering to four dogs by malnourishment and failure to maintain hygiene standards. Handed 18 weeks jail suspended for 12 months with £100 hours unpaid work and £60 fine.
Jack Vickrage, 26, of Hill Street, Ripley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £480 fine and £60 costs.
Che Anderson, 26, of High Street, Old Whittington: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Lee Bowley, 40, of Derby Road, Birdholme: Guilty of driving uninsured with no MOT. Case adjourned.
Andre Compton, of Out Lane, Stainsby Common, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed 12-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Raymond Long, 59, of Chesterfield Road, Matlock: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 62 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Michael Lowe, 36, of Racecourse Road, Newbold: Guilty of driving without due care and attention and driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 60 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Rikki Pashley, 28, of Porter Street, Staveley: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed 12-month driving ban, £180 fine, £96 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Cristinel-Ionut Ciorei, 31, of Newlands Road, Riddings, Alfreton: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Handed 12-month driving ban, £240 fine, £96 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Tyler Sisson, 18, of Heath Road, Ripley: Guilty of riding a motorcycle with no insurance while unlicensed with no fixed registration mark while not wearing a helmet. Case adjourned.
Stephen Smith, 51, of Fabric View, North Wingfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £103 fine, £41 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
David Sykes, 45, of Harvest Way, Holme Hall: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 80 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £226 fine, £90 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Jordan Sherwood, 31, of Nottingham Road, Belper: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £166 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Kyle Swadling, 28, of Chestnut Avenue, Belper: Guilty of riding a motorcycle with no insurance while unlicensed. Handed six penalty points, £880 fine, £352 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Mark Swift, 62, of Peasehill Road, Ripley: Guilty of riding a scooter in a restricted zone in Ripley town centre. Handed six penalty points, £220 fine,£88 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Larissa Thornhill, 35, of Field Street, Codnor: Guilty of driving while using a handheld mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £16 fine, £8 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Dylan Smithers, 21, of Gladstone Street, Heanor: Guilty of riding a pit bike with no vehicle registration mark while unlicensed and uninsured. Handed nine penalty points, £674 fine, £305 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Adam Pearson, 41, of Warmwells Lane, Ripley: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £100 fine and £272 costs.
Homairam Khan, 19, of Porter Road, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a handheld mobile phone and uninsured. Handed 14-day driving ban, £66 fine, £26 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Adam Miley, 35, of Excelsior Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £150 costs.
Adam Pearson, 41, of Warmwells Lane, Ripley: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £100 fine and £272 costs.