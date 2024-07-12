Chesterfield man caught with over 6,000 child porn images during police raid, court hears

By Ben McVay

Court reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024, 15:53 GMT
A Chesterfield man was caught with over 6,000 child porn images – some showing babies being raped – during a police raid of his home.

Sebastian Wolf-Kidd, 30, came to the attention of the police when they were tipped off that he had uploaded a category A image of a child to online chat platform Discord.

In December 2022 police unearthed 6,637 images, including 35 category A pictures – the most serious kind – after seizing the defendant’s electronic devices.

Over 6,400 of the images were classified as prohibited images, often animated, and showing graphic depictions of child sexual abuse.

Sebastian Wolf-Kidd was caught with over 6,000 child porn images when his devices were seized by police

Eighty-two of the images were of extreme nature, featuring intercourse with animals.

The court heard autism-diagnosed Wolf-Kidd had started to engage in online conversations in 2021, which became “progressively more depraved”.

Former utilities worker Wolf-Kidd was married at the time but his wife had now left him, the court heard.

A defence barrister representing the defendant, who was of previous good character, said he had been “frank” with the probation service since his offending and the service believed there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

Recorder Simon King told Wolf-Kidd: “Until you were arrested you were someone of good character but you have blown that in the worst possible way.

"You’re now convicted of an offence that most people regard with revulsion.”

However the judge noted it was clear Wolf-Kidd was open to working with the probation service to address his behaviour and suspended a 16-month jail term for two years.

The defendant, of Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield, was handed a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 200 hours of unpaid work and a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

He admitted Making indecent photos of a child an possessing extreme pornographic images.

