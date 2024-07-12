Derbyshire woman stabbed partner to death during heroin and crack-fuelled row

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire woman drove a knife 13cm into her partner of six years’ leg, killing him, during a row “fuelled” by heroin, crack cocaine and cider a court has heard.

Regan Martin, 48, who used the blade during an act of “reckless intention” at the Ilkeston home she shared with partner Wayne Sibley, was jailed for seven-and-a-half years today (Friday).

Derby Crown Court heard how, tragically, the knife wound severed Mr Sibley’s femoral artery and he “quickly bled out” and died at the scene on December 19 last year.

Judge Shaun Smith KC told Martin: “On December 19 last year you took the life of your partner Wayne Sibley, who was 45 years of age.

Regan Martin was jailed for seven-and-a-half-years

"You did it against a background of drug taking and drinking during the course of an argument – but you chose to take a knife and stab him.

"It’s clear from the evidence that despite your chaotic lifestyle you cared for each other. There were certainly never any warning signs that it would end up in the way that it did. But it did end in up the way that it did.”

The court heard Martin and Mr Sibley both had long-term addictions to crack and heroin, however Mr Sibley had first introduced Martin to heroin after she suffered a fracture, telling her it was cannabis oil.

On December 19 Martin had taken a “drugs cocktail” after being clean for six weeks as the drug-addicted pair were “propelled” to celebrate news of an imminent insurance payout.

However a row broke out as “paranoid” Martin was “coming down” off the drugs, annoyed that Mr Sibley had been taking drugs with a man who had set fire to her car.

Mr Sibley, the court heard, had locked Martin’s mobile phone in his room, refusing to allow her to call police to report the alleged car arson.

As he “goaded her” by waving his room keys in Martin’s face, the defendant “jabbed out” at the victim with a knife she took from a nearby knife block, stabbing him in his left leg and causing the fatal injury.

Judge Smith told her: “It was a deliberate act on your part but it’s clear that it was an act of reckless intention”

The court heard in the aftermath of the incident Martin wandered the streets for three hours in a “drug-induced and drunken state”.

The judge told Martin, who was only “lightly” convicted he had “no doubt” that she had “loved” Mr Sibley.

He noted Martin, appearing in a pink jumper via video link from HMP Foston, had “done well” while on remand in custody and had completed various courses.

In an statement read out to the court, Mr Sibley’s mother Margaret described how her son was a “drug addict” and led a “drug addict’s life” and stole from her wallet a year before he died.

However she added: “As long as I live I shall regret shutting him out of my life for his last few months on earth. I hope to see Regan punished for what she has done.”

Mr Sibley’s daughter Charlie said: “He was killed by his girlfriend – my dad was a softie. He was daft and silly and played pranks.”

His daughter Taya said: “The pain I feel is indescribable – if it was not for Regan my dad would still be here. The actions of Regan will haunt me forever. My dad has been taken from me and with him, a part of me.

"My dad loved and trusted Regan and I’ve known Regan for a long time. She knew my dad had children and a family. This shows how heartless she really was. How could you do that to my dad?”

Martin, formerly of Stamford Street, Ilkeston, admitted manslaughter. She was ordered to serve at least two-thirds of her sentence.