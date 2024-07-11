Pictured: Derbyshire teen who murdered four-month-old baby and 'appalling mother' who 'abandoned her role'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pictured here is India Shemwell, the mother of a four-month-baby who was murdered by her boyfriend Carl Alesbrook, also pictured.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alesbrook, 19, was found guilty of one count of murder and one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent today (Thursday) following a five-week trial.

Shemwell, 23, admitted two counts of cruelty to a person under 16 following the death of her baby son Elijah Shemwell on January 5, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby Crown Court heard the infant had been shaken on at least two occasions in his Belper home by Alesbrook in the weeks before his death.

Shemwell and Alesbrook will both be sentenced at a later date.

Alesbrook, who was 16 at the time, was in a relationship and living on a part-time basis with Elijah’s mother India Shemwell, aged 21, however she remained “emotionally and sexually involved” with Lee Varney - the baby’s father.

Vanessa Marshall KC, prosecuting, told Alesbrook during his trial he had been “consumed with jealousy” and resorted to shaking the infant when “it all got too much”.

A jury heard how during a 999 call on January 2, Shemwell was told by a call handler to do chest compressions until paramedics arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being revived with adrenaline Elijah was rushed to the Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham. However nothing more could be done and on January 5, the baby’s life support was removed and he passed away.

The trial was told more than 20 bruises found on four-month-old Elijah Shemwell’s head and torso and there were also signs of “fingertip compressions” on the infant’s chest.

At the time of his hospitalisation Elijah had also suffered 38 rib fractures and four limb fractures.

DCI Greg McGill, who led the investigation into the Elijah’s death, said: “Carl Alesbrook, for reasons that only he knows, decided to shake Elijah, causing him a fatal brain injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While only 16 at the time of the incident, he can have had no doubt about the potentially deadly force he was using on Elijah.

“Elijah’s final hours would have been unbelievably painful and, as a father, it is inconceivable how anyone could behave in such a way to a defenceless child of just four months.”

India Shemwell was earlier charged with two counts of cruelty to a person under 16 – one between 31 December 2021 and 1 January 2022, and the second on January 2nd 2022.

The 23-year-old, of Rose Hill Street, Derby, pleaded guilty to both cruelty charges at an earlier hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DCI McGill said: “While only Alesbrook is responsible for Elijah’s death – his mother India Shemwell was a quite simply appalling mother who was more concerned with her sexual relationships and drug taking than ensuring the safety of her child.

“In leaving Elijah with Alesbrook, a teenager who she barely knew, she abandoned her role as his protector, and she must now realise the consequences of her actions.

Shemwell, of Rose Hill Street, Derby, and Alesbrook, of Upper Greenhill Gardens, Matlock, will both be sentenced at a later date.