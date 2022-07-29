Driver hospitalised after Chesterfield crash that forced police to close busy route during rush hour

The route was closed between Maynard Road and Clarkson Avenue, leading to heavy traffic and bus diversions in the area.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The incident involved a Ford Fiesta and a Land Rover Freelander. The driver of the Ford was taken to hospital for treatment.

The route was closed for around 90 minutes to allow for the cars to be recovered.