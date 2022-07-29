Driver hospitalised after Chesterfield crash that forced police to close busy route during rush hour

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision between two cars on Boythorpe Road at 7.50am.
The route was closed between Maynard Road and Clarkson Avenue, leading to heavy traffic and bus diversions in the area.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The incident involved a Ford Fiesta and a Land Rover Freelander. The driver of the Ford was taken to hospital for treatment.
“The road was blocked due to the collision, however, it was reopened at 9.20am after both vehicles were recovered.”