Driver hospitalised after Chesterfield crash that forced police to close busy route during rush hour

A driver was taken to hospital following a collision on a busy Chesterfield route this morning.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 29th July 2022, 11:42 am

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision between two cars on Boythorpe Road at 7.50am.

The route was closed between Maynard Road and Clarkson Avenue, leading to heavy traffic and bus diversions in the area.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The incident involved a Ford Fiesta and a Land Rover Freelander. The driver of the Ford was taken to hospital for treatment.

The route was closed for around 90 minutes to allow for the cars to be recovered.

“The road was blocked due to the collision, however, it was reopened at 9.20am after both vehicles were recovered.”

