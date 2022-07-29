Police ‘concerned for welfare’ of missing Derbyshire pensioner

Police are asking the public to help them find a missing Derbyshire pensioner who was last sighted yesterday.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 29th July 2022, 10:33 am
Updated Friday, 29th July 2022, 10:33 am

Derbyshire Police have issued an appeal to locate Colin Tatham, who is missing from Belper. Colin was last seen yesterday morning (Thursday, July 28) in Acorn Drive, and officers are growing concerned for his welfare.

The 70-year-old is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with short grey hair and stubble. He sometimes wears glasses and a navy blue gillet, and has tattoos on both arms.

READ THIS: Busy Chesterfield road closed after crash – with slow traffic and bus diversions

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police are urging anyone with information on Colin’s whereabouts to contact them.

If you have seen Colin, or know where he may be, please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 1203 of July 28:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

PoliceDerbyshireFacebookBelperChesterfield