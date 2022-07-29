Busy Chesterfield road closed after crash – with slow traffic and bus diversions

Those driving or catching a bus through Chesterfield this morning may face disruption to their journeys following a crash.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 29th July 2022, 9:25 am
Updated Friday, 29th July 2022, 9:25 am

Boythorpe Road in Chesterfield has been closed in both directions between Maynard Road and Clarkson Avenue following a collision earlier this morning.

Traffic is moving slowly in the affected area, and Stagecoach has announced diversions on its bus services.

The X17 is being diverted via Chatsworth Road and Walton Road while the closure remains in place.

The road was closed by police earlier today.

The 39 is currently diverted via Park Road, Baden Powell Road, Derby Road and Bacons Lane to the Grangewood turning circle, then back to Chesterfield by the same route.

