Boythorpe Road in Chesterfield has been closed in both directions between Maynard Road and Clarkson Avenue following a collision earlier this morning.
Traffic is moving slowly in the affected area, and Stagecoach has announced diversions on its bus services.
The X17 is being diverted via Chatsworth Road and Walton Road while the closure remains in place.
The 39 is currently diverted via Park Road, Baden Powell Road, Derby Road and Bacons Lane to the Grangewood turning circle, then back to Chesterfield by the same route.