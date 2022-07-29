Derbyshire councillor saddened by likely closure of childhood school as it struggles to balance the books

Members of Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet have agreed to go to statutory consultation over the proposal to close Wirksworth Infant School, in Harrison Drive, where youngsters have been educated for more than a century.

The move to close is the result of financial problems, which are likely to see the school reach a deficit of £128,130 by 2025 if nothing is done.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet has agreed to go to statutory consultation over the proposal to close Wirksworth Infant School, in Harrison Drive, where youngsters have been educated for more than a century.

Deputy leader Councillor Simon Spencer commented: “It’s a sad day.

“My first day of school was in that building many many years ago.”

The school is part of the Wirksworth Federation of Infant Schools, and it is proposed that pupils are moved to Wirksworth Church of England Infant School, in Greenway Croft, as the building is seen as being in better condition.