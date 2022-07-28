Derbyshire schools to share £9.6m funding for expansions and repairs

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet looks set to allocate the funding as part of the Children’s Services Capital Programme 2022-23, which will pay for improvements including rewiring, reroofing and playground resurfacing throughout the county.

The cash will also help increase capacity at five schools across the county, including Poolsbrook Primary Academy, in Chesterfield, where £450k is going towards a new modular classroom thanks to Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding from Chesterfield Borough Council.

More than 40 schools across Derbyshire are to benefit from a share of £9.6m funding, including £640k being spent on schools in Chesterfield.

Expansion work is also planned at Tibshelf Community School where £375k is being provided towards the £1.775m needed to create a new classroom block, Hunloke Primary School, in Wingerworth, where £125k will help meet the £1.15m cost of a new classroom block, and Wessington Primary School, with a council contribution of £9k towards a small extension and remodelling.

At Hasland Infant School, £150k is allocated to electrical rewiring, while £40k will be spent on ceiling replacement and toilet refurbishment work at Cavendish Junior School, Chesterfield.

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Education Councillor Alex Dale said: “We’re committed to giving children in Derbyshire the best start in life and access to a high-quality education is at the heart of that.

“The approval of this funding would not only allow improvement projects to take place but would also ensure that we are expanding schools in areas where we know there will be an increase in demand in the future.”