Police name teenage victim of a fatal crash in Derbyshire

Luke Worley was the passenger in grey Fiat Punto that collided with a tree in Lower Stanton Road, in Ilkeston, at 10.30pm on 24 July.

The 18-year-old from Heanor was taken to hospital for treatment but died a short time later.

A police spokesperson said: “His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them, as well as Luke’s friends, at this time.

“Another passenger, an 18-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.

“The driver of the car, a 19-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Officers still wish to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, those driving nearby with dash cam installed, or those living in the area with private CCTV to contact police if they can help with their investigation.

If you can help, please quote reference 22*427985 when you contact them via the following methods:.

Facebook – send a private message to their Facebook page

Twitter – direct message their contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – Police have several crime reporting tools on their website or use the online contact form

Phone – you can call Derbyshire police on the non-emergency 101 number.