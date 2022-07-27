Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after 18-year-old man dies in Derbyshire crash

The accident happened in Lower Stanton Road, Ilkeston, when a grey Fiat Punto left the road and collided with a tree at 10.30pm on Sunday, July 24.

An 18-year-old man, a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

His family have been made aware and are being s upported by specialist officers.

Another passenger, an 18-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Derbyshire Constabulary are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, those driving nearby with dash cam installed, or those living in the area with private CCTV to get in touch.

If you can help, quote reference 22*427985 when contacting the force.