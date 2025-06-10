Watch Seagull Boy Cooper Wallace from Derbyshire talk about his reaction to winning the European Gull Screeching Championship for the second time.

Derbyshire’s very own Seagull Boy has reflected on winning a gold medal for the second year running at the European Gull Screeching Championship.

Ten-year-old Cooper Wallace from Chesterfield won junior gold at the championship against 21 contenders in Belgium on April 27.

His seven-year-old sister, Shelby, made her debut as Seagurl in the competition and was placed fourth, scoring just two points less than the silver medal winner from Belgium and bronze medal winner Toby Shakeshaft from Leeds.

Cooper will feature in an upcoming episode of Unconventional Brits on TV channel Shots!, Freeview channel 262, at 7.15pm on June 20. Watch Unconventional Brits on demand now on the Shots! website here .

Chesterfield's European Gull Screeching Champion Cooper Wallace and sister Shelby. | Derbyshire Times

Cooper said: “It was cool to have two English boys on the podium – there were so many cheers.

“It was about three years ago this year that I got bit by a seagull on a beach and my sister chased it down a beach with a spade trying to get revenge, so we had to teach her how seagulls are nice now and she's better now with seagulls.

“All of a sudden, it's really hard to explain because it just happened, my parents are just like, ‘Wait I swear down there's a seagull following us, like why, is it hurt? Does it want food?’ but I said ‘No that's me’.”

