WATCH VIDEO: Chesterfield's own Seagull Boy wins gold medal for second year at European Gull Screeching Championship
Ten-year-old Cooper Wallace won junior gold at the championship against 21 contenders in Belgium today (Sunday). His seven-year-old sister, Shelby, made her debut as Seagurl in the competition and was placed fourth, scoring just two points less than the silver medal winner from Belgium and bronze medal winner Toby Shakeshaft from Leeds.
Cooper said: “It was cool to have two English boys on the podium – there were so many cheers.”
Along with the gold medal Cooper won a hamper full of sweets, chocolate bars, biscuits, crisps and fizzy drinks He said: “The hamper is much bigger than last year. You have really got to put your legs in to lift it. We also got seagull badges.”
Shelby said: “I was very, very nervous but happy. I like being on the stage. I was kind of annoyed that I didn’t get a medal but very happy for Cooper.”
Their mum, Lauren said: “I’m unbelievably proud. Both children did absolutely brilliantly on the stage. It was a very close call this year. The atmosphere was amazing, even busier than last year and there were film crews everywhere.”
For the past few days the Wallace family, from Newbold, have been shadowed by a Korean film crew who are shooting a documentary on seagulls and the competition. Lauren said: “They want to do a UK premiere when their documentary is ready. That will be amazing to see.”
Lauren and her husband Andrew, Cooper and Shelby and Lauren’s parents David and Lyn Charlesworth are driving home to Chesterfield tomorrow.
Seagull Boy and Seagurl will have an amazing story to share with their pals when they return to Abercrombie Primary School this week. Shelby had her first experience of a ride on a rollercoaster during the family’s weekend in Belgium. She said: “Heidi the rollercoaster was terrifying – I hated it. The water rides were awesome!”
