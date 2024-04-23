Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nine-year-old Cooper Wallace soared to victory in the European Gull Screeching Championships in Belgium at the weekend where he was the first ever UK competitor. Cooper not only won the juvenile section but earned the highest marks in the competition, outstripping contestants in the adult and colony sections.

Cooper, who lives in Newbold, said: “I was bit nervous. I thought they were cheering because they wanted me to stop and then I realised that they were all smiling and cheering me on to keep me going. It was awesome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He performed his winning screeches in front of a pub which was so busy that his dad Andy had to stand outside and watch his son through the window. Mum Lauren, six-year-old sister Shelby and grandparents David and Lyn Charlesworth perched on seats inside the packed pub.

Cooper Wallace dressed up for his fifth interview for television.

Dressed for the occasion, Cooper carried a lucky charm – a tiny felt bird which he named Stephen Seagull. He said: “If I didn’t have Stephen, I wouldn’t have been able to win.” The keepsake was made by his gran’s friend Gill Leatherday, who lives in Holmewood.

Lauren said: “I was so proud, I wanted to cry. Cooper is very loud and very talkative but is quite shy and doesn’t really like being the centre of attention. When he's on stage in school productions, he's hiding at the back.”

Cooper has had to overcome nerves and shyness since returning to England as a gold medal-winning champion. The past two days have been a whirlwind of radio and television interviews and he’s got another one tomorrow morning on BBC Breakfast before he goes back to Abercrombie Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He learned his unusual talent for mimicking sea birds while on holiday in Woolacombe, Devon three years ago. His grandad David, who lives at Moorland View Road, Walton, said: “Cooper was having a sandwich on the beach when a seagull swooped over, jumped on his shoulder, grabbed his sandwich and nipped his finger at the same time. It frightened the life out of him. His little sister, who was only about three at the time, grabbed a spade and chased the seagull down the beach shouting ‘don’t you dare hurt my brother’.

Cooper Wallace with his prize on the winners' podium at the gull screeching competition in Belgium.

Lauren, who teaches at Arkwright Primary and Nursery School, said: “During that week we kept hearing a seagull that sounded hungry, saying the same thing over and over again. Cooper said ‘that was me’ so we said do it again and kept encouraging him while we were at the seaside. But then it became this annoying noise and we said to him ‘please stop’.

"We were at the Darwin Forest soft play centre about 18 months ago and Shelby lost her brother so I said ‘follow the seagull noise, off you go’. The gentleman beside me could not stop laughing and apologised for listening to the conversation. He said ‘where else do you hear a seagull in soft play?’ He said that he’d heard on Radio 5 that there was a competition for it and he You Tubed it on his laptop.

"We put the idea of the competition to bed for a while as we thought it was crazy. More people heard Cooper and said you should go, we looked into it and realised it was in Belgium. We registered our interest with them and they asked for a video and they said ‘wow, he is so ready for our competition...he would be our first UK contestant.’ I said ‘it’s going to cost us a fortune – we can’t go all that way for a seagull competition that doesn’t coincide with school holidays but then we thought it would be a once in a lifetime. We didn’t pressure him – we told him that if he didn’t want to do it then we’d just have a nice weekend in Belgium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now Cooper says we’re going to go every year. He reckons we’ll go back eight more times until his voice breaks when he’s 18”.

Cooper said: “I’m a baby seagull at the moment, by the time I’m 80 I’ll be a fully grown seagull!”