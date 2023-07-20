Two cats and a dog died in the house fire near Heanor whilst several people were injured whilst trying to rescue them before fire crews arrived. A joint investigation carried out by the fire service and police has now concluded that the cause of the blaze is likely to be an accidental electrical fire.

Firefighters from Heanor, Ilkeston and Nottinghamshire’s Eastwood and Stockhill stations were called to the property on Sunningdale Avenue, Marlpool, at 9.52am on Wednesday, July 19. Upon arrival, crews discovered the house was well alight and all occupants were out at the time of the fire. Four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire, which started in the ground floor living area.

Fire chiefs have confirmed the blaze started accidentally

Firefighters rescued 10 cats and one dog from the property but, tragically, two cats and one dog died. Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service would like to remind people of the following safety advice:

Don’t overload extension leads and adaptors.

Always check that you use the right fuse to prevent overheating of electrical appliances.

Try and keep to one plug per socket.

Keep your eyes peeled for signs of dangerous or loose wiring such as scorch marks, hot plugs and sockets, fuses that blow or circuit-breakers that trip for no obvious reasons, or flickering lights.

Unplug appliances when you're not using them or when you go to bed

When charging devices such as laptops, phones, tablets and e-cigs, ensure they aren’t left unattended and never leave them plugged in and charging whilst asleep.

Have a planned and practised escape route – ensure you know how you would get out in the event of a fire remembering to Get Out, Stay Out, and Call 999.

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home and test them weekly.