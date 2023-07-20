Stolen digger located in Derbyshire town - three years after being taken

Officers attended the farm after contact from a local councillor and managed to recover a digger that had been stolen from the south Derbyshire village of Coton in the Elms in 2020.

Police stressed that the owner of the digger purchased it in good faith last year and has now been left out of pocket as a result.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible for the original theft.

Police seized the digger - three years after it was first reported stolen

A spokesperson for the Rural Crime Team said: “You should always take reasonable steps to ensure any equipment you are buying is legitimate and if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.”