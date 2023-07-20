Derbyshire antiques dealer says “we don’t matter” to police amid £230,000 of burglaries county-wide

Jane Richards, who has owned Heanor Antiques Centre for 25 years, says the building has always been plagued by petty thieves wandering in to steal.

But during the last year it has been targeted twice during late-night break-ins – losing £100,000 of goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirty-three dealers have lost pricey stock such as Steiff teddy bears which can auction for up to £20,000 along with Royal Crown Derby ornaments, Blue John, silver and gold.

Jane Richards says “we don’t matter” after burglaries across the county worth £100,000 have been "written off" by police

In a frenzy of “wanton destruction” thieves pulled out all the electrics, credit card terminals and smashed every single glass cabinet during the break-ins.

However Heanor is not the only centre taking a hit.

Since September last year antiques centres in Belper, Matlock and Cromford have lost £130,000 in collectables during similar burglaries.

Although police have lifted forensics from recovered items none of those suspected for the Heanor break-in have matched with them and the case has been closed.

Pieces from over £20,000 of stolen Blue John which Jane Richards traced and had returned to a dealer after the February break-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum-of-three Jane said: "For 25 years we’ve always had dodgy people coming in and trying to force cabinets but now it’s got to the next level.

Heanor Antiques Centre was hit twice within two months. On Christmas Day last year £500 of Armani watches were taken.

Then two months later in February thieves emptied display cabinets of high price tag pieces in a late-night smash and grab.

Heanor Antiques Centre has lost £100,000 in dealer pieces during two break-ins

"It was almost like a vendetta,” said Jane.

"It was absolutely horrific – they came early and prepared the place in a car with the registration plate clearly in view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They forced the door and got it ready and pulled the alarms out and then they returned at two in the morning.”

However, unaware that they had missed one of the 36 cameras on the ground floor, the burglars removed their balaclavas.

Heanor Antiques Centre owner Jane Richards.

"The police have got full facial images of these guys, they were very stupid.

"They legged it out the building and drove to the canal and chucked half of it, keeping the gold and silver – the stuff that’s easy to dispose of."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers attended the scene and fished all of the discarded pieces out of the canal – however the case was closed afterwards when no positive forensics matches were found.

Jane 57, said: “It’s a tremendous amount of theft and it’s almost like antique dealers are just not taken seriously because there’s this perception we’re all like Lovejoy.

"If it’s Asda or a high street store how much more seriously would it be taken? It’s like we don’t matter, but it’s so distressing. One of the traders had a massive heart attack.

"I’ve had to deal with the 30-odd people who were distressed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Very often the items stolen end up being sold by other dealers in Derbyshire, said Jane.

“I’m convinced it’s the same people doing it because they take the same things, gold, silver bears and Crown Derby,” she added.

Commenting on the burglaries at Heanor Antiques Centre Detective Inspector Viki Ellis said despite, despite exhaustive investigation work including CCTV and forensic enquiries, those responsible were still at large.

She said: “I completely understand the frustration this has caused the owner and we as a team are also incredibly frustrated that we haven’t been able to bring those responsible to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These burglaries have had a devastating impact not only on the owners of the business but also those who own many of the items taken.

“We have always, and will always, take all types of burglaries incredibly seriously and I know my officers have and continue to do everything they can to fully investigate these crimes.

“Our investigations into the incidents in Belper and Cromford are continuing with the team exploring every avenue possible and I would urge anyone who has any information regarding those incidents to contact us as soon as possible."