Derbyshire engineer, 20, found dead in reservoir may not have intended to take own life, inquest rules
Izaak Pollard’s body was pulled out of the water at Butterley reservoir – near to Derbyshire’s police headquarters – on May 3 of last year.
An inquest into his death was held at Chesterfield Coroners’ Court and was overseen by senior coroner Peter Nieto.
The inquest heard that it was probable Izaak, 20, had entered the water on April 30, when he went missing from his home, and died ‘not long after’. He was officially declared deceased when he was pulled out of the water with a medical cause of death being given as cardio-respiratory arrest and cold water immersion whilst intoxicated.
Izaak had been drinking on the day of his death and was taking Promethazine – a prescription drug to assist with sleeping problems - which the inquest found had likely affected his decision making.
The engineer, born in Matlock and living in Ripley, had previously expressed thoughts of suicide ‘for many years’ but did not disclose any plans or intent. He had previously been prescribed antidepressant medications and had been offered talking therapy from his GP.
Izaak hadn’t booked any further GP appointments for his mental health for at least two months prior to his death.
He had last been seen on April 29 last year, in his car and driving away from the family home, before his body was found four days later.
Peter Nieto, coroner, recorded a narrative conclusion to the inquest saying it wasn’t possible to conclusively determine whether Izaak had intended to take his own life.
Mr Nieto ruled: “On the evidence (Izaak) likely died due to cardio-respiratory arrest after becoming immersed in the reservoir whilst experiencing some degree of intoxication.
“Given that Izaak was likely experiencing a level of intoxication when he entered the reservoir it is not possible to establish that he probably intended to cause his own death, because intoxication would have affected his decision-making, and because intoxication may well have affected his physical ability to get out of the cold water.”