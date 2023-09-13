Derbyshire engineer, 20, found dead in reservoir may not have intended to take own life, inquest rules

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Izaak Pollard’s body was pulled out of the water at Butterley reservoir – near to Derbyshire’s police headquarters – on May 3 of last year.

An inquest into his death was held at Chesterfield Coroners’ Court and was overseen by senior coroner Peter Nieto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest heard that it was probable Izaak, 20, had entered the water on April 30, when he went missing from his home, and died ‘not long after’. He was officially declared deceased when he was pulled out of the water with a medical cause of death being given as cardio-respiratory arrest and cold water immersion whilst intoxicated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Izaak Pollard.

Izaak had been drinking on the day of his death and was taking Promethazine – a prescription drug to assist with sleeping problems - which the inquest found had likely affected his decision making.

The engineer, born in Matlock and living in Ripley, had previously expressed thoughts of suicide ‘for many years’ but did not disclose any plans or intent. He had previously been prescribed antidepressant medications and had been offered talking therapy from his GP.

Izaak hadn’t booked any further GP appointments for his mental health for at least two months prior to his death.

READ THIS: Bin day changes in Derbyshire Dales

READ THIS: MP will tackle various infrastructure projects on his return to Parliament

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had last been seen on April 29 last year, in his car and driving away from the family home, before his body was found four days later.

Peter Nieto, coroner, recorded a narrative conclusion to the inquest saying it wasn’t possible to conclusively determine whether Izaak had intended to take his own life.

Mr Nieto ruled: “On the evidence (Izaak) likely died due to cardio-respiratory arrest after becoming immersed in the reservoir whilst experiencing some degree of intoxication.