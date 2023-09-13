Back to Parliament: Lee gears up to push North East Derbyshire’s priorities as Autumn term begins

Watch more videos on Shots!

During the Summer recess period, Lee visited a number of organisations based in North East Derbyshire and held over a dozen village and town meetings attended by hundreds of people.

Village meetings were held all over the constituency including Barlow, Killamarsh, Spinkhill, Ashover, Tupton, Wingerworth, Holmesfield, Old Brampton, Staveley, Woodthorpe and New Whittington. Other highlights included visiting the Coal Authority archive with Killamarsh Heritage Society and bringing Rail Minister Huw Merriman to the constituency in order to discuss local projects like the Barrow Hill Line and Clay Cross Station.

During Parliament’s Autumn term, Lee has outlined progressing the constituency’s various infrastructure projects as a key priority.

Lee in the House of Commons

This includes projects like the A61, Clay Cross Station and Town Deal, Barrow Hill Line, The Avenue school and others.

Lee will be working closely with Parliamentary colleagues within government in order to progress these key projects for North East Derbyshire in the weeks ahead, with likely decisions, in particular, on the Staveley bypass and the Barrow Hill line in the months ahead.

Another of Lee’s key priorities is feeding back constituent’s concerns to government. During the recess, Lee heard loud and clear the importance of stopping the boats, improving infrastructure further, the need to tackle inflation and the impact of the cost of living; all subjects which will be deeply discussed in Westminster in the weeks ahead.

Commenting, Lee Rowley stated:

“It has been another busy Summer across North East Derbyshire, and now it’s back to Parliament to push the priorities you have told me about.

"We’ve got big decisions coming up on the Staveley bypass and the Barrow Hill line soon - so pushing these are my key priorities with colleagues down in London in the coming weeks.