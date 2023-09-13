Bin day changes in Derbyshire Dales

Watch more videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Dales District Council's waste and recycling contractor Serco posted leaflets to every home in the district informing residents which day their bins will be collected from 18 September onwards. These should have all landed by the end of last week.

Serco are making the changes to make rounds more efficient and environmentally friendly. The changes will cut the distances our bin trucks travel - reducing the carbon footprint - and factor in recent new homes in the area.

Any household that hasn't received the leaflet is advised to email their full postal address to [email protected] and the District Council will contact them.

The Council are advising that its online "when is my collection" calendar – and the online annual calendar - won't necessarily be accurate until the new rounds start on Monday 18 September, so residents shouldn't rely on the online information at this stage.

Some households initially received an incorrect day change leaflet from Serco, who have apologised for the database error. Updated leaflets will be arriving for those residents in the first class post this week.