Woman suffers broken pelvis after being knocked over by cyclist in Chesterfield park

The victim was walking in Eastwood Park, in Hasland Road, Hasland, at around 7.15am on 6 December when a man rode towards her at high speed and collided with her.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “He then rode off, without stopping, shouting abuse at the woman as he did so.

“A passer-by helped her to her feet, and she was taken to hospital where she was treated for a broken pelvis.

“We are keen to identify the passer-by, a man, who stopped to help and may be a resident of Hoole Street.

“If this is you, or someone you know, please get in touch.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone with further information about this incident, or who saw a man cycling at speed in the area at the time.”

Call PC Nick Russ on 101 and quote reference 21*712592.