Man charged after incident in Chesterfield
A man has been charged with multiple offences after an incident in Chesterfield.
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 8:26 am
Police attended Flamsteed Crescent, Stonegravels, at around 8.30am on Tuesday after receiving reports of anti-social behaviour.
It is alleged that three officers were assaulted when arresting a man and a fourth officer was allegedly assaulted in the custody suite.
Robert Simpson, 36, of Flamsteed Crescent, has been charged with two counts of causing racially or religiously aggravated alarm or distress, being drunk and disorderly, using threatening or insulting words or behaviour and four counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
He appeared before magistrates in Derby on Wednesday.