Man charged after incident in Chesterfield

Police attended Flamsteed Crescent, Stonegravels, at around 8.30am on Tuesday after receiving reports of anti-social behaviour.

It is alleged that three officers were assaulted when arresting a man and a fourth officer was allegedly assaulted in the custody suite.

Robert Simpson, 36, of Flamsteed Crescent, has been charged with two counts of causing racially or religiously aggravated alarm or distress, being drunk and disorderly, using threatening or insulting words or behaviour and four counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Derbyshire police said Robert Simpson has appeared before magistrates in Derby.