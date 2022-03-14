Woman released under police investigation after drink-driving arrest in Derbyshire

Officers were called to Mansfield Road in Tibshelf just before 2.50pm on Sunday, March 13, following a report that a car had hit the kerb after going over a mini roundabout.

On arrival, officers found a silver VW Golf abandoned in the road with damage to the front wheel.

The driver, a 38-year-old woman, was located a short time later at her home address, where she was arrested.

The woman crashed her car into the kerb in Tibshelf

She was taken into custody and breathalysed where she blew a reading of 111 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35.

The driver was released under investigation today (March 14) while blood samples are sent for analysis to be used in any future court proceedings.

If you suspect someone has been drink or drug driving, report it to Derbyshire police via one of the following contact methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you have footage that may be useful for officers, ensure it is securely downloaded to another device and kept safely for them to view.

Anyone found guilty of drink driving could face up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine and a driving ban.