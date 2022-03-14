PCSO accused of recording naked children at Chesterfield swimming pool

James Land, 43, charged with voyeurism, is said to have taken images of the five youngsters on the same day - September 19, 2015.

No further details of which pool the offences are said to have occurred at were given – apart from “Chesterfield Swimming Baths”.

The defendant is also accused of another count of voyeurism in relation to an adult victim between January 2014 and May 20 last year.

Land, who it is understood worked in the cybercrime unit at Ripley Police HQ, is also accused of making over 1,300 indecent images of children and possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Prosecutor Rosie McDaid told the court Land was arrested on May 20 last year at the Constabulary headquarters.

She said: “Mr Land was a Derbyshire Police PCSO at headquarters and was arrested on entry to the workplace.”

Land, who now lives in Wales, gave no indication of his plea to the charges and spoke only to confirm his address - Top Y Glol, Llanfairtalhaiarn, Abergele, Conwy.

Sending his case to Derby Crown Court, a magistrate told Land: “The bench is of the opinion that this is too serious for the magistrates court and therefore must be committed to the crown court.”

Land was bailed until the plea and case management hearing on April 4.

Last month Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed that the PCSO had been suspended following the charges.

A spokesman said: “The 43-year-old was suspended from his role as a PCSO, based in Ripley, while the investigation has taken place and remains suspended.”