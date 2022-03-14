Woman almost three times the drink-drive limit crashes car in Chesterfield

A woman driver who crashed her car in Chesterfield was found to be almost three times the drink drive limit.

By Phil Bramley
Monday, 14th March 2022, 7:28 am

Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said that the driver of a Volkswagen Golf was ‘giving it plenty of speed around Tibshelf before smashing in to the kerb’ yesterday.

The woman behind the wheel was breathalysed and gave a reading of 111 – the limit is 35.

The driver was arrested and is due to be interviewed by police this morning.

The woman crashed her car into the kerb

