Woman almost three times the drink-drive limit crashes car in Chesterfield

Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said that the driver of a Volkswagen Golf was ‘giving it plenty of speed around Tibshelf before smashing in to the kerb’ yesterday.

The woman behind the wheel was breathalysed and gave a reading of 111 – the limit is 35.

The driver was arrested and is due to be interviewed by police this morning.

