Woman almost three times the drink-drive limit crashes car in Chesterfield
A woman driver who crashed her car in Chesterfield was found to be almost three times the drink drive limit.
Monday, 14th March 2022, 7:28 am
Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said that the driver of a Volkswagen Golf was ‘giving it plenty of speed around Tibshelf before smashing in to the kerb’ yesterday.
The woman behind the wheel was breathalysed and gave a reading of 111 – the limit is 35.
The driver was arrested and is due to be interviewed by police this morning.