Woman issues warning after catayltic converter stolen from vehicle in north Derbyshire supermarket car park

Anne's car was parked in the Aldi car park in Eckington when thieves struck

Anne Davidson, from Eckington, told the Derbyshire Times how her Toyota Yaris had been parked outside the store on Littlemoor Road yesterday (October 13) when thieves struck sometime between 11am and 11.30am.

Urging other motorists to be wary, she said: “I realise that this is not sensational news but I thought that if people read it in Derbyshire Times it would make them more aware of the situation.

"I was told by the staff that the CCTV cameras only cover a small section of the car park and unfortunately they didn’t cover the section I was parked in.

“The most embarrassing part was having to drive the car home with it sounding like a tank.”

Anyone with information on the theft, or the theft of catalytic converters, is asked to call Derbyshire police on 101.

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit took to Twitter earlier today, October 14, to reveal they had discovered ‘at least’ 12 catalytic coverters in a volvo which failed to stop – five of which had been stolen from the Derbyshire area yesterday.

They said: “Killamarsh and county border with @SYPOperations. Volvo failed to stop and dumped

"At least 12 catalytic converters inside, 5 of which were stolen from Derbyshire yesterday. Call us on 999 if you see a crime in progress. Any other info call 101 or DM @DerPolContact #OpSublime.”