Police launch investigation after young girl reportedly threatened with knife in Clay Cross

Police are investigating after a young girl was reportedly threatened with a knife in Clay Cross earlier this week.

By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 10:37 am
Updated Thursday, 14th October 2021, 10:38 am

Derbyshire police were made aware of the incident after a post was made on social media shortly after 8pm on Sunday, October 10.

A concerned member of the public who had seen the post alerted officers to the incident around an hour after it had been posted on the Clay Cross & Danesmoor Community Facebook page.

In the post, it is claimed that ‘lads’ with a 15 to 20cm knife were spotted near to the Iceland store on Market Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The incident is said to have happened near to the Iceland Store on Market Street in Clay Cross

"Be careful as they could be dangerous,” the post stated.

Read More

Read More
Loved ones to pay last respects to suspected Derbyshire murder victim Terri Harr...

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said officers were sent to the area, however, nobody fitting the description was located.

They added: “The following day the victim of the incident contacted the force and enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire police with reference 21*592007.”

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.