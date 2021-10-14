Police launch investigation after young girl reportedly threatened with knife in Clay Cross

Derbyshire police were made aware of the incident after a post was made on social media shortly after 8pm on Sunday, October 10.

A concerned member of the public who had seen the post alerted officers to the incident around an hour after it had been posted on the Clay Cross & Danesmoor Community Facebook page.

In the post, it is claimed that ‘lads’ with a 15 to 20cm knife were spotted near to the Iceland store on Market Street.

The incident is said to have happened near to the Iceland Store on Market Street in Clay Cross

"Be careful as they could be dangerous,” the post stated.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said officers were sent to the area, however, nobody fitting the description was located.

They added: “The following day the victim of the incident contacted the force and enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire police with reference 21*592007.”