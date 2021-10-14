Derbyshire police discover ‘at least’ 12 stolen catalytic converters after car fails to stop
Derbyshire police say they have recovered ‘at least’ 12 catalytic converters from a vehicle that failed to stop.
Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were conducting patrols in Killamarsh and along the county border with South Yorkshire Police when a Volvo failed to stop and was later dumped.
Posting on a picture on Twitter, the unit revealed that around 12 stolen catalytic converters were found inside the boot – five of which were stolen from Derbyshire yesterday (Wednesday, October 14).
They said: “Killamarsh and county border with @SYPOperations. Volvo failed to stop and dumped.
"At least 12 catalytic converters inside, 5 of which were stolen from Derbyshire yesterday. Call us on 999 if you see a crime in progress. Any other info call 101 or DM
@DerPolContact #OpSublime.”
Catalytic converters are fitted to vehicle exhausts to reduce the amount of dangerous gases emitted and they contain precious metals, such as platinum, making them a tempting target for thieves to sell in scrapyards.