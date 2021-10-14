Derbyshire police discover ‘at least’ 12 stolen catalytic converters after car fails to stop

At least 12 catalytic converters were found in the volvo - five of which were stolen from Derbyshire yesterday (picture: Derbyshire RPU)

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were conducting patrols in Killamarsh and along the county border with South Yorkshire Police when a Volvo failed to stop and was later dumped.

Posting on a picture on Twitter, the unit revealed that around 12 stolen catalytic converters were found inside the boot – five of which were stolen from Derbyshire yesterday (Wednesday, October 14).

They said: “Killamarsh and county border with @SYPOperations. Volvo failed to stop and dumped.

"At least 12 catalytic converters inside, 5 of which were stolen from Derbyshire yesterday. Call us on 999 if you see a crime in progress. Any other info call 101 or DM

@DerPolContact #OpSublime.”