Derbyshire police discover ‘at least’ 12 stolen catalytic converters after car fails to stop

Derbyshire police say they have recovered ‘at least’ 12 catalytic converters from a vehicle that failed to stop.

By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 1:12 pm
At least 12 catalytic converters were found in the volvo - five of which were stolen from Derbyshire yesterday (picture: Derbyshire RPU)

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were conducting patrols in Killamarsh and along the county border with South Yorkshire Police when a Volvo failed to stop and was later dumped.

Posting on a picture on Twitter, the unit revealed that around 12 stolen catalytic converters were found inside the boot – five of which were stolen from Derbyshire yesterday (Wednesday, October 14).

They said: “Killamarsh and county border with @SYPOperations. Volvo failed to stop and dumped.

At least 12 catalytic converters inside, 5 of which were stolen from Derbyshire, were found in the volvo (picture: Derbyshire RPU)

"At least 12 catalytic converters inside, 5 of which were stolen from Derbyshire yesterday. Call us on 999 if you see a crime in progress. Any other info call 101 or DM

@DerPolContact #OpSublime.”

Catalytic converters are fitted to vehicle exhausts to reduce the amount of dangerous gases emitted and they contain precious metals, such as platinum, making them a tempting target for thieves to sell in scrapyards.