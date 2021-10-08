Woman hospitalised after being knocked over by 'thug' on scooter in north Derbyshire

Police are asking for help to track down the rider of the scooter – who has been labelled a ‘thug’ by the injured woman’s husband.

Dave Bottoms says his wife Angela, 65, was crossing the road in Clay Cross, close to the junction of Market Street and High Street, last Friday when the incident took place.

“My wife was on her own and had just come down some stone steps to cross the road when this thug on a scooter knocked her down,” Dave said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire police are investigating after the woman was knocked over by a scooter close to this junction in Clay Cross. Image: Google.

"He came from the direction of High Street at speed and knocked her flying before clearing off.

"My wife was badly shaken by it all and has broken her arm. She is in a lot of pain and is on morphine.

“He was riding an electric scooter. They’re illegal on public roads and it is because they can cause this sort of incident.

"I’d urge him to come forward and do the right thing.

"We have been searching for anyone with CCTV in the area but have discovered many of the cameras are switched off in Clay Cross.

"Where is the sense in that?”

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “We were called around 4.35pm on Friday, October 1 to reports of a collision on Market Street at Clay Cross, involving a pedestrian and a scooter.

“A woman was injured and taken to hospital.

“Enquiries are ongoing to find the rider of the scooter, and we would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact us.

“We would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.

“Please contact us on the below non-emergency details, quoting reference 21*571543 in any correspondence.

“Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

“Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

“Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

“Phone – call us on 101.

“You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.