Police arrest suspected drink-driver after Honda spotted 'bunny-hopping' on Chesterfield roundabout
Roads police officers have pulled over a vehicle after it was seen ‘bunny-hopping’ on a Chesterfield town centre roundabout.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 11:32 am
Updated
Friday, 8th October 2021, 11:33 am
The incident took place on the ‘Donut’ roundabout last night when the driver was arrested for suspected drink-driving by officers.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said on Twitter: “If the cling film rear window wasn't enough to give this Honda a pull, it then started bunny hopping around the Donut Roundabout.
"Driver drunk. Arrested. Blows 55 in custody. To be charged when fit.”