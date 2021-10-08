Police arrest suspected drink-driver after Honda spotted 'bunny-hopping' on Chesterfield roundabout

Roads police officers have pulled over a vehicle after it was seen ‘bunny-hopping’ on a Chesterfield town centre roundabout.

By Tim Paget
Friday, 8th October 2021, 11:32 am
Updated Friday, 8th October 2021, 11:33 am

The incident took place on the ‘Donut’ roundabout last night when the driver was arrested for suspected drink-driving by officers.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said on Twitter: “If the cling film rear window wasn't enough to give this Honda a pull, it then started bunny hopping around the Donut Roundabout.

MORE: Derbyshire police release images after burglary at stables near Chesterfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"Driver drunk. Arrested. Blows 55 in custody. To be charged when fit.”

Police officers have pulled over a vehicle after it was seen ‘bunny-hopping’ on a Chesterfield town centre roundabout. Image: Derbyshire RPU.