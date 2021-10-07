Derbyshire police release images after burglary at stables near Chesterfield
Police have released CCTV images in a bid to find the identity of two men after a burglary near Chesterfield.
Officers from the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team say the incident took place at Stainsby.
A spokesperson said: “Overnight between Monday October, 4 and Tuesday October, 5 there was a burglary at a stable yard near to Stainsby, Chesterfield.
"We are appealing for the identities of the two figures seen on the attached images.
"Please get in touch on 101 if you know either identities, quoting 21000578523.”