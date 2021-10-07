Derbyshire police release images after burglary at stables near Chesterfield

Officers from the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team say the incident took place at Stainsby.

A spokesperson said: “Overnight between Monday October, 4 and Tuesday October, 5 there was a burglary at a stable yard near to Stainsby, Chesterfield.

Do you know them? Police have released CCTV images after a burglary at a stale near Chesterfield. Image: Derbyshire Rural Crime Team.

"We are appealing for the identities of the two figures seen on the attached images.

"Please get in touch on 101 if you know either identities, quoting 21000578523.”