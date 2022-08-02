Woman dies from serious injuries sustained in incident on Chesterfield street

Derbyshire Constabulary launched an appeal after a seriously injured woman was found on Hazel Drive, Walton, at around 10.30pm on Saturday, July 23.

The 55-year-old from Chesterfield was taken to hospital and remained in a critical condition on Monday, July 25.

But in an update today (Tuesday, August 2), police confirmed the woman later died from to her injuries.

Police have confirmed that a Chesterfield woman found with serious injuries in Hazel Drive, Walton, on July 23 has died (picture: Google)

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We were called to reports of a woman who had been found with serious injuries on Hazel Drive at around 10.30pm on Saturday July 23.

“The 55-year-old was taken to hospital but later died due to the injuries she suffered. Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this distressing time.

“Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“We would like to thank members of the community who responded in relation to our appeal.”

Anyone who may be able to help detectives with their enquiries, but hasn’t yet got in touch, should call Derbyshire police on 101, including refence 22*426209.

You can also contact the force on Facebook, Twitter, or by filling out an online contact form.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.