Police appeal for witnesses after woman found in Chesterfield street with ‘serious injuries’

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a woman was found with serious injuries in a quiet Chesterfield street.

By Alana Roberts
Monday, 25th July 2022, 11:37 am

Police were called at around 10.30pm on Saturday, July 23, to a seriously injured woman in Hazel Drive, Walton.

The woman, who is in her 50s, is believed to have been involved in a road traffic collision.

She remains in hospital in a critical condition and officers are continuing their enquiries into the circumstances of how she came by her injuries.

The woman was found with serious injuries in Hazel Drive, Walton, on Saturday night (image: Google)

Anyone who may be able to help with the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary using any of the below methods, including refence 22*426209.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form via www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/

Phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

