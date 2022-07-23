Hundreds of cannabis plants discovered on second floor of Newbold building

The large grow was found on the second floor of a building in Stand Road on Thursday afternoon (July 21).

The area of the building that the grow was found within is separate to the two businesses that are located on the ground floor – with neither having any involvement with the second floor.

The grow is being dismantled, however, there may be a strong smell of cannabis in the area which will dissipate once the drugs are removed.

Sergeant Matt Adams, who leads the policing team in Newbold, said: “This grow was found thanks to a report from the public and anyone with information about drug activity is urged to come forward to the force.

“Any information received is dealt with in confidence and will be investigated.

“We will continue working with the community in Newbold, as well as partner agencies, to tackle illegal drugs and the dangers they bring.”

Cannabis grows can pose a serious risk, particularly when residential properties are used, with electricity sources often bypassed in an illegal and dangerous manner, with serious fires caused as a result.

There are a number of signs that may indicate that cannabis may be being grown in your area. These include:

Are the curtains permanently closed or windows covered?

Is there a loud or distinctive sound of fans whirring?

Are there a large number of food deliveries being made to the property?

Have you never seen those living inside the address?

Is there a distinct smell of cannabis from the property?