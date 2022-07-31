Emergency services descend on Chesterfield’s Brampton Manor after youths break in and start ‘serious fire’

On Saturday, July 30, Officers from the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team, Youth Engagement Team and Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team attended an incident at Brampton Manor.

They were deployed to the vacant site, along with fire crews, after vandals broke in and started a serious blaze.

A Newbold SNT spokesperson said: “As a result of this incident, it took four fire trucks and four police units away from other incidents which could be more pressing.”

The old swimming pool sustained serious damage in the fire.

Officers also urged parents to keep track of their kids and make sure they know what they are doing when they leave the house.

In December 2021, Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee gave permission to turn the existing 16th century Manor House into four apartments and the club house into a single apartment – while the barn will be transformed into three garages. The venue was closed earlier this year to allow for redevelopment to begin.

