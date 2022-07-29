These three areas have recorded the biggest price rises in the last decade.

Revealed: The area of Chesterfield where house prices have jumped the most

With inflation at a 40-year high people living in Chesterfield may be thinking of removing money from their bank and investing it into property.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 29th July 2022, 5:05 pm

Data from Rightmove reveals that there has been a 24% jump in the number of prospective sellers bringing homes to the market across the country. And a new study commissioned by Moveable additionally shows that one in ten Brits are looking to remortgage their home in order to buy a second one.

But where are the best areas to buy in Chesterfield borough if you want to see the biggest return for your money?

Figures from the Office of National Statistics show how much house prices in each of the town’s wards have increased – showing the parts of the town with the biggest, and lowest, rise in value

1. Chesterfield West

Chesterfield West ward, which includes Ashgate and Somersall, saw an average house price rise of £89,050, increasing from £169,950 to £259,000 over the past decade.

2. Walton

Walton ward saw an average house prices rise of £80,050, increasing from £180,000 to £260,000 over the past decade.

3. Lowgates/Woodthorpe

Lowgates and Woodthorpe in Staveley saw an average house price rise of £77,500, increasing from £90,000 to £167,500 over the past decade.

4. Brockwell

Brockwell ward, which includes part of Newbold and Brampton, saw an average house price rise of £77,500, increasing from £137,500 to £215,500 over the past decade.

